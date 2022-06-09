To the editor:
Helpless and alone, and haunted with the terror of being different, sick, and excluded. That was the major theme song for me growing up in Danvers with the unwanted curse of same-sex attraction. Danvers, like every other town and city, was incapable of providing a safe and holy place for me to grow as a healthy adolescent and young adult.
I am 80 next October. The scar tissue is still embedded in my soul, but little by little I have been able to come to terms with my truth and more and more I am surrounded by people who not only care, but do, truly, understand.
Our Human Rights and Inclusion Committee mini-rainbow celebration Sunday was an unexpected giant step forward for me. Never in my wildest dreams would I hope for or expect anything like rainbow Sunday on the lawn of the Peabody Institute library, at the edge of the Mill Pond where I learned to fish more than 70 years ago.
A simple “thank you“ feels grossly insufficient, so I shall repeat it over and over and over again. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
David Mills
Danvers