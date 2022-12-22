Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.