To the editor:
Early Thanksgiving morning, nearly 1,600 runners, volunteers and spectators took to the streets of Salem to start their holiday participating in the 19th Annual Wild Turkey 5-Mile Run!
On behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, thank you to our participants for joining us for our 19th year. Your generosity and support of this annual event benefits youth programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, and for that we are truly thankful.
This year’s Wild Turkey Run was the largest race on the North Shore. We started in 2004 with 300 runners and had a high of 1,961 runners in 2015.
This event has become a great holiday tradition both for locals and visiting family members.
A blistering course record winning time of 23:25 was turned in by the first-place finisher, Andrew Ernst and the female winner was Courtney Kelly in a time of 30:17.
This great event could not be possible without the support of our community sponsors. Major sponsors include: New England Running Company, Institution for Savings, Pediatric Associates, Brooks Sports Co., Highland Dental Group, Peabody Essex Museum, Planet Fitness, Herrick Lutts Realty Partners, Marblehead Bank, A & A Services Home Improvement, Title Boxing Club — Danvers, KM Esthetics, Flykidz, Ashland Construction, Dunkin’, Perry & Perry Attorneys at Law, Salem Witch Museum, Johnson & O’Connor, Kaloutas Painting, John J. Walsh Insurance, Correnti & Darling LLP, SalemHaunts.net, and StephenOGrady.com.
Doug Bollen,
Wild Turkey Race Director,
Salem