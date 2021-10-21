To the editor:
A few months ago, I wrote a letter concerning the traffic issues on Salem’s Highland Avenue with a focus on public safety, thinking that might resonate with the public. Given the lack of public outrage following the publication my letter, I guess I was mistaken. So today I thought I would provide a real-life example of how Highland Avenue is having a direct impact on someone’s quality of life and ask, how would you feel if this were you?
For the past several weeks crews have been working on the section of Highland Avenue from Mooney Road to the entrance at Pep Boys. You may remember the stack of black pipe stored alongside Highland Avenue since spring wondering what that was doing there. Apparently, the city has decided to replace a section of water main in response to the multiple breaks that occurred over the past winter. OK, we can understand that the work needs to be done, but why is it being done now and not back in the summer? And you might think that some outreach to the neighborhood that is being directly impacted would have been in order before the work got started. Are you kidding? To make things worse, the bottom of Mooney Road is being used as a staging area for the contractor doing the work to store gravel, stone, steel plates and shoring timbers, obstructing the road and making it unsafe for the neighbors.
The poor gentleman who lives at the first house on Mooney Road has sent multiple messages to the city via the SeeClickFix app. Obviously, no one has reached out to him. This is the message he sent today. “This is crazy street is a mess cars can’t get by I’m being waken up by dump trucks at 5 a.m. I have a newborn there is no work on my street yet they are using it as a supply storage broken pipes on sidewalk so dangerous all there material need to be moved asap it’s getting insane for respect for the tax payers on the street let alone a mess I front of my house let them store there materials elsewhere where they are working.”
I have no idea how long this project will take and how involved the work will be in terms of having to cross Highland Avenue to make all the connections that will be needed. It would be nice if someone from the city would communicate that to us. But just imagine if the guardrail weren’t there; the contractor could have used the vacant property across the street as a staging area instead of making life miserable for this family in particular and our neighborhood in general. Now imagine if this were your house or your neighborhood. The silence is deafening.
Patrick DeIulis
Salem