To the editor:
I am appalled at Mr. Watson’s column of Jan. 5, “No second homes”. It reads like a manifesto from the old disregarded communist playbook. His propaganda spiel begins with a seemingly reasonable concept backed by a specious argument tailor-made for the uninformed to swallow. Welcome to Mr. Watson’s American version of North Korea.
Mr. Watson is updating Malthus’ incorrect theory for a 21st century audience. Also, my personal Cassandra favorite is one I remember reading: The cover of Newsweek in the 1970s predicting the imminent Ice Age.
Based on half-truths and sketchy science, Mr. Watson advocates the confiscation of personal property. May I suggest that he gives the Constitution of the Commonwealth and of the United States at least a cursory glance.
What is currently impoverishing the people of this country is the headlong rush into unproven and currently untenable technology — renewable energy. I invite the readers of this newspaper to look at their utility bills and compare them to earlier ones. Ones that weren’t hostage to so-called renewable energy.
Sure, the people with vested interest in these companies are doing well with ratepayer subsidies for less efficient and more unreliable energy sources.
Mr. Watson dreams of a North Korean economy and existence for most of us. A place where the few can do and have whatever they want while the rest of us live in government housing.
Stephen J. Tassinari,
Peabody