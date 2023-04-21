To the editor:
The only thing worse than a sore loser is a sore winner. We have seen what appears to be both when it comes to the new $15 million sports complex for the Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School. But I suggest that there were no winners or losers because the debate continues, as it must, about the environmental impacts, health and safety issues, and the startup and recurring costs.
Environmental issues: Let’s begin by calling “artificial turf fields” what they really are: Plastic grass. In a community such as Hamilton that prides itself on being a leader in environmental issues ranging from organic recycling to a ban on plastic shopping bags, it is shocking to see how quickly plastic grass has been embraced by a minority of residents (just 14.4% of registered voters in Hamilton voted in favor of the project). The average plastic grass field contains 40,000 lbs of plastic carpeting and 400,000 lbs of infill, often rubber crumb but more “natural” versions also exist. All of them, however, contain high levels of PAHs, mercury, lead, etc. The fields shed about 3-5,000 lbs of infill and plastic each year, which needs to be replaced annually. The plastic carpeting contains PFAS, which can leach into surface water and groundwater and affect habitat loss. Lastly, plastic grass fields have an average life expectancy of about 10 years before they must be entirely replaced and none of the used materials can be recycled. Used plastic grass is expected to produce 1 million to 4 million tons of waste in the next 10 years, and it has nowhere to go, according to solid waste industry analysts.
“Artificial turf” fields are a slowly emerging environmental disaster.
Health and safety: Plastic grass fields have several components, including the green synthetic grass carpet and infill products that provide cushioning and keep the grass blades standing upright. All of these materials can contain chemicals of concern. Additionally, plastic grass can become much hotter than natural grass on warm, sunny days. Experts note that elevated surface temperatures can damage equipment and burn skin and can increase the risk of potentially life-threatening heat-related illnesses. To learn more about this topic, read the Toxic Use Reduction Institute’s (TURI) fact sheet: www.turi.org/content/download/13271/203906/file/Factsheet.Artificial_Turf.September2020.pdf
Cost: Let’s agree to an honest dialogue/debate over cost. It has repeatedly been claimed that the $15 million cost of the sports arena will be “reduced” or “offset” by funds from the Stabilization Fund and CPC. To be clear, both those accounts are funded by the taxpayers in our towns. It does not matter when those funds are collected…last year, this year, or next year…every penny comes from resident taxpayers. With the exception of any charitable contributions, the taxpayers are funding the entire cost of the project. To suggest otherwise is nothing more than disingenuous spin. As is any attempt to reduce the real cost to the ridiculous notion that it is, as some have claimed, nothing more than the daily cost of a cup of coffee. The average real cost to every homeowner for the project will be approximately $3,000. That is a hefty forced “donation”. And it does not end there. The fields will have to be replaced about every 10 years. We must not lose sight of the enormity of that continuous cost.
In conclusion: The significant costs of the project…the environmental cost, the health and safety cost, and the start-up and replacement costs…demands that debate continue and that research and new information be publicly shared throughout the process…by both sides.
Jay Burnham
Hamilton