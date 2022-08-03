To the editor:
In response to the Salem News editorial of July 20, protocol indicates that civil greetings to foreign leaders — while visiting their country — is an established form of statesmanship — even if the foreign leader is a “pariah.”
A fist bump is not a handshake or an embrace like the former president gave when he “fell in love” with the North Korean pariah!
One can speculate that the utter absence of decorum in the previous administration influenced reporters and writers to such a degree that acting “presidential” became disrespected.
President Biden’s response was correct. Journalists and writers should stop “pettifogging” and ask questions that really matter.
Marijane Plecinoga
Salem