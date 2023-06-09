To the editor:
I chuckled reading both of Wednesday’s news reports on student plagiarism using ChatGPT. Paragraph two in one article is almost verbatim to paragraph three in the other.
On a recent BevCam interview, our diversity student advisor was offering guidance to a minority honor student. That student discounted her honors, saying she Googled her test answers. Perhaps Senator Finegold was mistaken in his quote saying AI discriminates against minorities.
Part of the problem could be the SEL adopted method of learning. Starting in kindergarten, students sit facing each other in pods, encouraged to “collaborate” on their school work. They are supposed to “share the learning experience” to gain social skills, and answer with a consensus. Teachers stroll about. Students have no sense of shame about sharing answers because they’re taught and encouraged to share. Textbook teaching is passe. Students get laptops and instructed to look up information.
At what point does “collaborating” and “consensus” become “cheating”? Who’s confused?
If we expect our children to think independently, and stand honorably with personal answers, we should go back to students sitting in rows facing the teacher at the head of the class. Albert Einstein touted freedom of an individual’s mind to think, and gave dire warnings against herd mentality. Does Einstein’s century old philosophy still hold true?
My letter isn’t AI plagiarized. It’s obviously my own personal logic regarding this situation.
Beatrice Heinze,
Beverly