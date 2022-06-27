To the editor:
Governor Baker should reverse his mistake in appointing Talbert Swan to the Massachusetts Hate Crime Task Force.
Mr. Swan is a public figure, a bishop, president of the Greater Springfield NAACP, and yet he uses his Twitter platform to spew incendiary remarks like:
“Caucacity is: white supremacists murdering Black people . . .”
“Whiteness is an unrelenting, demonic force of evil.”
Imagine replacing “Whiteness” with “Blackness” or “Jewishness.” What would one call this but an obvious message of hate? More generally, he enjoys collaging anti-White slurs: “pasty, corn starched, melanin deficient, lice headed, mayo dripping, wet dog smelling . . .”
While most of his vitriol is reserved for White males, he happily engages in sexism, demeaning his female critics “heffa[s]” (heifers), and Black critics of either sex he calls “coons.”
Worse, he goes so far as to refer to Black cops or politicians whom he disapproves of as “an in house rodent problem.” What does one do to rodents in one’s home?
He celebrates Malcolm X’s birthday with a quote: “if someone puts his hand on you, send him to the cemetery.”
Passions naturally run high around issues of race, and Twitter is no place for nuance. But the Hate Crime Task Force needs credibility to be effective. Gov. Baker should appoint only those who can meet a minimum standard of decency and decorum. Mr. Swan should be removed.
Justin Whittier
Salem