To the editor:
After researching ballot Question 1, I have decided to vote no. This ballot question was generated by our overpaid and underworked lawmakers who wish to rewrite Article 44 of the State Commonwealth’s Constitution, which for 106 years decreed that income may be only taxed at a uniform rate. Our current rate is 5%. The proposal would be to raise an additional 4% on any income over a million dollars. Sounds all nice and innocent. And they state that all funds raised will go to education and transportation.
First false narrative: “It is mandated to go to education and transportation.” This is not true. The language states that if passed the additional 4% would be used, subject to appropriation by the state Legislature on education and transportation. It goes into general funds. There is no guarantee anywhere in this rewrite of Article 44.
Second false narrative: “The state’s millionaires do not pay their fair share.” But is that the case? A flat 5% tax means if Jim makes $50K a year he pays $2,500. If George makes $1 million a year he pays $50K. Both pay the same rate, but which taxpayer paid the most taxes? George is the answer and the top earners making a million and higher, earn 22% of all income in our state, they also pay 25% of all income tax. This statement is false and is meant to generate envy and resentment against a small group. Class warfare divides communities, is that what we want?
Third false narrative: “Only the rich will be paying this additional 4% tax.” I read this as vote for this change because someone else will be paying. Wrong, you may even know some people. For example, seniors, retirees selling their homes, or small business owners that sell their business, or small business owners that use pass-through businesses reporting income on individual tax returns, will be subjected to this tax.
A ton of money from PACs are peddling false narratives because no one holds their feet to the fire. So please do your own homework on this issue. If passed, the Legislature could create multiple tax rates like the federal tax brackets for all of us.
If passed, many might pick up and move their business and their homes to another state. New Hampshire is just a short drive away with no state income tax.
I am no millionaire, but I am voting no on 1.
Jim Modugno,
Beverly