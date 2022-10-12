To the editor:
I went to the “Meet & Greet” at the Beauport Hotel on Sept. 28 about the development of wind farms in Massachusetts. There were representatives from Vineyard Wind. In August 2019, a bill was finalized that granted private use of public lands, to land two export cables underneath a public beach. I was down at Martha’s Vineyard two weeks ago. There were already traffic jams with one-lane traffic in Vineyard Haven due to the project, and they haven’t even gotten the construction equipment to go out to the ocean yet. The types of effects in the water will include seafloor disturbances, sediment suspension and deposition during construction, dredging and trenching to bury two submarine cables three feet deep, pollution, noise from pile driving five feet deep to secure the base foundations of these very large structures (84 wind turbines a mile apart), vessel traffic, lighting, displacement of fishing effort, and electromagnetic fields from the buried cables. We’re already “wired for sound” here on Cape Ann with the smart meters and cell towers.
The research scientists at the meeting are concerned about the effects on marine mammals during construction and operations. That includes changed behaviors and potential stress due to things like noise and echo-system disturbances. Then there will be cumulative impacts due to multiple projects constructed and operating over the next 27+ years, never mind all the electromagnetic fields. Those poor fish and shellfish — we’re a lot bigger than they are.
Ann Malloy of Neptune’s Harvest has eaten seafood from all over the world, and she said the best seafood she’s eaten is from out here.
NOAA (NEFCS Fishing), essential for stock assessments, noted that “It looks like our large survey vessels and the way we conduct aerial surveys may face disruption.” The Bigelow survey vessel is like a flashlight. It goes where somebody in an office tells it to go, while the fishermen go where the fish are. This would be a joke if the catch shares weren’t based on these surveys.
Man has raped the land, and now we are going for the ocean. It’s like a gold mine out there, and everyone wants a piece of it. We already have two fish farms off our Cape Ann coast. One is off Hodgkins Cove in Gloucester, and the other is off of Sandy Bay in Rockport. You add a wind farm and there will hardly be enough ocean to lobster, if the construction doesn’t kill off a lot of them first. Speaking of lobstering and the right whale issue — the small boats aren’t killing them; the big ships are the ones striking them. The small boats slow down, but the big ships won’t. They are going to find that the biggest reason for the right whales’ demise is pollution.
The best seafood in the world comes from out here and on Georges Bank nearby. Besides Vineyard Wind’s two sites off Martha’s Vineyard, there will be five more coming down the pike (Revolution Wind, South Fork, Sunrise Wind, Bay State Wind, New England Wind, Beacon Wind, Mayflower Wind, and Copenhagen Infrastructure).
Unless they propose floating turbines that can be located farther from shore, they shouldn’t even think about placing any wind farms off Cape Ann. These turbines are huge, and they have a 20-year or so shelf life. Who is responsible if a blade falls off like the one did at Varian in Gloucester? How are they going to deal with it, let it sit inactive for a long time? What happens to these wind farms when they are no longer viable?
Susan Waller,
Rockport