To the editor:
I have long been amazed at all the telephone poles planted in Salem, some with mulch piled around them and leaves sprouting from the top. The flare that should exist at the bottom of a tree is nowhere to be seen. Only the leaves on top identify them as possibly being trees. That poor tree pops right out of the ground (and, often, a mound of mulch) exactly like a telephone pole.
I am seeing this everywhere, not just in Salem. My long-time distress about this situation impels me to finally share what I know in hopes the word will spread and the wrongdoers, however well intentioned, will repent and change their ways.
It is well known, except obviously by certain landscapers, that this is taboo for the health of a tree. If it survives, it will be short lived. Planting the tree too low in in the ground, covering the top of the root ball, and the flare, with dirt, deprives the roots of oxygen, softens and rots the bark of the flare leaving it susceptible to rodents and insects. Mounding mulch around the tree and up the tree, around and over the flare, exacerbates the issue no matter how neat and well-manicured it may appear. The tree, if it survives, will never live up to its promise and will suffer an early demise.
Remember the poem by Joyce Kilmer? “I think that I shall never see, a poem lovely as a tree.” No truer words have ever been written. The beauty of a tree lies in great part in its shape, beginning with the flare at the bottom, the trunk, and then the leaves spreading out at the top. That flare is part of the trunk, not the roots; it should never be covered.
Anybody hiring a professional gardener or landscaper, including institutions such as cities, parks, colleges, museums, and hospitals, should look into both their credentials and their understanding of planting and mulching methods for shrubs and trees. The volcano effect is verboten for both, and the hiring party should make sure the “professional” is very knowledgeable in that regard.
In the words of Dr. Seuss’ LORAX, “UNLESS someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”
Sandi Power
Chair, Traffic Island Program
Salem Beautification Committee