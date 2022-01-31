To the editor:
Perhaps director of Salem, Inc. director Mary Wilbert’s pithy letter to the editor (“Our responsibility to Salem, past and present,” Jan. 28) could serve as a wakeup call for Beverly. Our city is susceptible to many of the conditions and obstacles she describes so eloquently. It is a fact that Beverly has much to be proud of: the construction of Beverly Middle School, the Sterling Y and the tasteful rooftop addition to the Y on Cabot Street, the attractive Sedana Apartments on the waterfront (with a scenic public way), the stunning restoration of the Cabot Theatre and the GAR Hall, the pending adaptive reuse of the Briscoe School and the thoughtful plans for renovation and restoration of the Beverly Golf and Tennis Club (that include improving access to the public). The downtown is benefitting from the addition of new businesses, storefront renovations, and streetscape amenities such as period lampposts, trees, planters, and the like. At the same time, Beverly has experienced what Wilbert refers to as “instances when community engagement . . . has been discounted or dismissed” (Depot II springs to mind), and “ubiquitous boxes . . . with little relationship to the scale, details, and materials found in our historic downtown and surrounding neighborhoods,” to which I would add “context.” These lapses have a profound and deleterious effect on the city’s defining character.
We have at our disposal a completed Historic Preservation Plan, the Community Preservation Act, a partnership with the ambitious, engaged Historic Beverly, as well as a talented professional staff and dedicated volunteers on the various boards charged with oversight of planning, zoning, conservation and historic preservation. Enabling legislation for the establishment of Neighborhood Conservation Districts (to preserve the distinctive aspects of diverse neighborhoods) is in the works. It would behoove us to adopt an Adaptive Reuse Incentive Ordinance, and to eliminate the current practice of allowing the required number of low-income units to be located off site. A shout out to Sarah Barnet who adhered to what I construe to be the social justice intent of the ordinance by including her units in her apartment complex on Rantoul Street. As a city, do we want to lessen or (by this practice) to continue contributing to economic and racial segregation? Moreover, should we not boldly call out and protest the detrimental effects of encroaching on wetlands, over-building on what remains of open space, and increasing traffic in densely populated neighborhoods?
Like Salem, Beverly is at a “critical juncture.” It makes no economic sense to keep our city frozen in time. But it makes eminent sense to protect what makes Beverly such a lovely place in which to live and work.
Caroline Mason
Beverly