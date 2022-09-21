To the editor:
As a person who has lived in Beverly for 48 years, I have grown to enjoy our Beverly Senior Center that is open to all seniors everywhere. I think it should have a new name like Beverly College Center. Or some name that shows that the center has wonderful exercises, music, educational programs like wellness seminars, and most importantly, an opportunity for engagement with people from all over.
If you are a senior and have not tried out the Senior Center, I recommend it.
Paul Willenbrock,
Beverly