To the editor:
Beverly homeowners were once again taken advantage of by Mayor Mike Cahill, who just can’t keep his hands out of homeowner’s pockets. Homeowners received their annual tax increase, which is shameful when compared to surrounding towns.
The city of Salem saw its average single-family tax bill increase $97 per year vs. Beverly’s $297 per year. That’s 206% more than the increase to Salem’s single-family homeowners! Even Peabody, which saw its taxes increase at a far higher rate than in past years, saw the average to be less than Beverly’s by $102 per year, with Beverly’s increasing 52% higher than Peabody’s!
Nelson Benton wrote a column, titled “A worrisome trend,” printed in The Salem News on May 18th, 2018. Benton’s article was a warning to tax-paying homeowners in Essex County. He pointed to rising municipal employee salaries that dramatically increased 40% in the last decade, almost twice the national average, and Essex County was closer to 45%.
Former Mayor Bill Scanlon managed the city of Beverly during a time of declining state aid and was a master of staffing frugality; Mike Cahill, on the other hand, has recklessly spent, as well as added numbers of staffing positions throughout the city during a revenue boom! Beverly homeowners at a time of unprecedented revenue growth should be seeing tax stabilization not tax increases.
David Manzi
Beverly