To the editor:
Beverly Senior Center rocks. I believe that all seniors should consider the Senior Center as a place to learn about what they are doing and take advantage of the programs of interest to them.
I was very pleased when the Beverly police person gave a one-hour talk on scams Thursday. I knew much about scams but there's always more to learn. I was also pleased at the city of Beverly workers the check all the alarm systems in the building Thursday while I was manning the telephone there and and I feel the building is safe for all.
Wonderful education and exercise programs are at the Senior Center and most everything is free for seniors over 60. Come out and enjoy.
Paul Willenbrock,
Beverly