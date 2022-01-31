To the editor:
The feeble Jan. 21 editorial ("Millionaires tax raises serious questions") misses the point that impacts us all! Bracket creep.
When the income tax was first imposed in 1913, it was also a millionaires tax. In 2010 dollars, married couples were exempt on earning less than $88,100. Over the exemption, the tax was 1% up to $444,000 and progressed to an additional 6% for everything over $500,000. The economy was such that only 3% of the population paid any tax at all.
In the 1950s the minimum tax rate was 20.4% and the max rate “progressed “ to 91%. In 2019 people with an adjusted gross income between $1 & $5,000 paid a total of $24,439,988 to the government. They got us all!
Once the lid is off the cookie jar, the politicians can’t restrain themselves from grabbing one more handful. A progressive income tax by any other name is the camel’s nose under the tent!
To paraphrase the little ditty “Legislature, Legislature don’t tax me — tax that fellow behind the tree!”
Every time such a proposal shows up on the ballot, no matter how well it is sugar-coated or disguised as being somebody else’s penalty!
Vote no!
George Binns
Beverly