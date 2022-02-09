To the editor: The handwriting was on the wall. No one seemed to be paying attention. No one seemed to realize that as advances in automotive technology took over more of the safety functions, driver inattention would escalate. From driver perspective the reasoning goes something like this: With the car doing most of the driving, driver attention can be redirected to more productive ends. Just imagine what one can do with hands-free driving? And card games are not out of the question!!
Airlines have long faced the “problem” that increased automation is robbing pilots of hands-on skills when the need for same arises. And pilots are highly trained. The motoring public is not. It’s too much to expect drivers to snap out of their technology-induced “comas” in time to correct serious situations.
Corporate arrogance shipped our manufacturing base overseas, creating the present supply chain debacle. Technological arrogance now threatens the safety on the highways.
Peter Kushkowski Portland, Connecticut