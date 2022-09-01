To the editor:
I am writing in response to the letter writer in the Aug. 18 Salem News who made many disparaging remarks about President Biden. He was not my first choice for president, but I think he’s doing a good job considering the mess he inherited from the former president. Trump left the economy in a shambles, because, although he knew how serious the COVID pandemic was, he denied the facts while people died and businesses failed. As for Biden’s physical health, he was seen recently riding his bicycle, That doesn’t sound to me like someone who is on his last legs. Angry? I think that would be a more suitable adjective for the former president, who is in a permanent state of ire. And Biden is a lot more on the ball than Trump, who lives in a world of his own in his head where he is king and we are his loyal subjects.
As for Kamala Harris, I have never heard her ramble. She seems quite articulate and quite capable of fulfilling her role. I think America is doing just fine under the current administration.
Elizabeth Larson,
Ipswich