To the editor:
February 24, 2023, this first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, is a good time to reflect on what triggered it. Fearing the consequences of a strong America during the previous administration, Putin didn’t dare move against Ukraine. But why now?
The current administration prioritized identity-politics over competence when filling cabinet and key positions in government with resultant ineptitude. Military preparedness takes second place to troop-demoralizing gender-pronoun correctness. Woke ideologies displace reality.
Future historians have good reason to refer to the tragedy in Ukraine as “Biden’s War”.
Peter Kushkowski,
Portland, Conn.