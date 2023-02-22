To the editor:

February 24, 2023, this first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, is a good time to reflect on what triggered it. Fearing the consequences of a strong America during the previous administration, Putin didn’t dare move against Ukraine. But why now?

The current administration prioritized identity-politics over competence when filling cabinet and key positions in government with resultant ineptitude. Military preparedness takes second place to troop-demoralizing gender-pronoun correctness. Woke ideologies displace reality.

Future historians have good reason to refer to the tragedy in Ukraine as “Biden’s War”.

Peter Kushkowski,

Portland, Conn.

