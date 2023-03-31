To the editor:
I am writing to express my great disappointment that there is a billboard on Boston Street in Salem advertising the Witch Trials of JK Rowling podcast. The advertisement is in incredibly poor taste for this city. Firstly because Salem is a decently friendly place for LGBTQIA folks, and to see an advertisement for a podcast promoting a transphobic viewpoint is insulting to Salem’s residents, myself included as a bisexual woman. The other reason is that the podcast’s title compares the backlash against Rowling to real world witch trials were countless people were killed. This becomes darker when one remembers Salem is famous for it’s own witch trials where citizens were murdered by their community due to paranoia, religious extremism, and greed. LGBTQIA folks are being murdered for similar reasons today. Salem is a great place to live, but this billboard does its residents and history huge disservice. Bigotry does not belong here. I hope the advertisement is removed in the near future.
Rachel Bolton
Salem