To the editor:
The beloved North Shore Birth Center (NSBC), on the grounds of Beverly Hospital, has a 42-year record of safe, successful, unmedicated childbirth and why I am shocked and upset that this time-honored, birthing safe haven is slated to close in September. I began my career, as a certified nurse-midwife, at the NSBC. Thirty-seven years later, I am forever grateful to have practiced in a special and unique environment that felt more like a home than a hospital. Not just a facility; there is compelling research that shows lower-risk birthing people, who receive care at a birth center, have better maternal and newborn birth outcomes than does delivery in a hospital and at a much lower cost.
The only way to stop the closure of the NSBC, rests with BILH. That is why I am asking BILH to break their silence and engage in transparent communication and reverse their decision to close the NSBC. BILH holds the power to make this determination by which they stand to gain from maximizing the value of the NSBC for patients, apart from the hospital, by achieving the best birth outcomes at the lowest cost. Key community members and legislators are eager to work, at once, with BILH to solve the NSBC staffing problems.
BILH, you can turn this around and uphold your duty to protect and preserve options and choices for all birthing individuals and assure that the North Shore Birth Center and its model of care remains available now and into the future!
Michele Helgeson,
DNP, MPH, CNM,
Sudbury