To the editor:
A week before our big blizzard blew in on Saturday, I was not amazed to see that all the TV meteorologists were predicting a huge storm. Thinking about today’s computer programs helping them to analyze every atmospheric condition possible, I thought back to what it was like for my TV weather mentor and father to all weather nuts like myself back in the 50s and 60s.
The one and only, Mr. Don Kent. He certainly was Boston’s first serious weather forecaster.
Would he have been able to forecast this past storm a week in advance? No way! Since this storm didn’t really start forming off the coast of the Carolinas till last Thursday and become a storm of note until Friday morning, Mr. Kent probably would have been forecasting a cold clear weekend!
Back then, just what did he rely upon to make a solid forecast?
First, there was a balloon-driven radiosonde that would report back various atmospheric information usually to a local weather station at an airport. This was done everywhere so Mr. Kent would know what was going on any day near the Carolinas.
Second, he would always refer to the every six-hour report from the top of Mt. Washington, usually noting the direction of the wind.
Third, starting in April of 1960, the first weather satellite, Tiros 1, started beaming down pictures of real-time weather. Every meteorologist must have been ecstatic with this information.
Fourth, and this was my favorite, for Mr. Kent would use information from this source to determine if an oncoming winter storm would be rain or snow! The reports would come from the famous Nantucket Lightship. It was “permanently” positioned about 40 miles southeast of Nantucket to protect ships from the dangerous Nantucket Shoals. There have been many Nantucket Lightships there since first positioned in 1854. In fact, one got hit by an ocean liner and was sunk, sad to say with many casualties. How did Mr. Kent use this ship in the confines of his WBZ TV studio? On a regular basis, the ship would transmit atmospheric conditions and if he knew a storm was barreling up the coast he would wait to see what direction the wind was coming from. If they reported a southeast wind, he would go for rain in Boston and if the wind was from the northeast, snow would be forecast. I guess the probability of him being correct was pretty good since the ship’s position was in a key location when it comes to determining rain or snow for Boston.
Besides his forecasting skills, Don Kent was a long time supporter of the Crotched Mountain School for Children. He passed away in 2010, so he was able to see all the computer programs that assist his peers today in making accurate forecasts. I’m sure he would have also been forecasting this blizzard along with his colleagues a week in advance.
Jim Prato
Ipswich