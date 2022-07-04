To the editor:
The Peabody Board of Health stands with countless organizations, including the Massachusetts Medical Society, American Public Health Association, American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Cancer Society, Planned Parenthood, and American College of Physicians in affirming that access to reproductive health care services, including access to birth control and safe and legal abortion care, is an essential part of comprehensive health care for women.
The Peabody Board of Health is committed to protecting and supporting comprehensive health care for all women and providing accurate information about women’s rights in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Currently, access to abortion care in Massachusetts is protected under a 2020 Massachusetts state law, the ROE Act.
Under Massachusetts law, abortion is legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy and beyond 24 weeks in case of the patient’s health or fatal fetal anomaly. Patients under 16 years of age are required to obtain parental consent, though a judge can excuse a young person from this rule.
For more information, please contact your medical provider or call the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts at 800-258-4448.
Read the law for reproductive rights in Massachusetts at www.mass.gov/info-details/massachusetts-law-about-abortion.
The Peabody Board of Health calls on Congress to codify federal protections to ensure the continued ability of all to access reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion, throughout the country.
Peabody Board of Health
Thomas J. Durkin III, Chairperson
Anthony Carli
Julia Fleet, D.O.