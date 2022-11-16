To the editor:
I am writing to commend Salem State University, and specifically the Theatre and Speech Communications Department, for their recent “Veterans 10-Minute Play Festival”, held Nov. 9-11. This annual festival was brought to light five years ago by Artistic Director (and theatre professor) Julie Kiernan, who still directs it to this day.
As alums of the university, my father (1970) and I (1993) have attended many wonderful shows put on by Salem State. Between the acting, directing, and set designs, their productions are always top-notch. However, the Veterans Play Festival is unique in that it is a staged reading that brings playwrights, actors, and directors together to give their audience a raw and poignant look into the world of a veteran, a world often forgotten or dismissed. Many of the playwrights are, in fact, veterans, as are some of the actors. This festival is not only well done, it is real, it is honest, and it is important work.
Bravo to all who were involved in putting this show together. We look forward to this every year and highly recommend it when it comes back next November.
Jen Gaudette,
Marblehead