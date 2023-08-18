To the editor:
If we could build $165,000 homes, offer $500 rents, shouldn’t we?
Salem has little open space left; if it’s going to be built on, wouldn’t this be a better way?
Let’s consider building attractive small-scale homes on small-scale lots. (Not trailer homes!)
Imagine the Strongwater Crossing development off of Marlborough Road at ¼ scale. The same amount of open space could have created many more homes with actual affordability.
These types of neighborhoods are already being created around the country.
The advantage of smaller homes is not just greater affordability and less impact. These private, for-profit initiatives even offer developers greater profit. We’re not talking about taxpayer-funded housing!
Our present system is a shambles. In order to get affordability in new construction, we’re typically forced to allow massive, multi-unit buildings with only a few units (10%-20%) being set aside as “affordable” — even then those units are frequently not actually affordable.
Small homes would offer real affordable options for seniors, low-income folks and first-time buyers.
Developers could still make money. On a 15,000-square-foot lot, instead of one single-family home selling for around $550,000, small homes could allow 10 at $165,000 — more than double the return.
This idea would likely require the adoption of a new zoning district as well as a master plan, creating a harmonious whole and allowing by right construction, meaning no costly permitting process.
The biggest obstacle to this change is habit. Let’s start talking about another way.
Justin Whittier,
Salem