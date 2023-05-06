To the editor:
Since Helen Keller and Ann Sullivan brought our nonprofit to Danvers nearly a century ago, the operations of New England Homes for the Deaf (NEHD) have been enhanced by our strong relationship with the town. We hope our unique mission to provide long-term health care, accessible housing, and recreational and social services to the deaf, deaf-blind and hard of hearing seniors is a source of pride for the community.
NEHD’s proposal to expand housing on our campus is an important step in advancing that mission. It will create much-needed, high quality, mixed-income apartment homes for individuals 55 years old and older, with a preference for the deaf, near-deaf, and/or deaf-blind and a secondary preference for residents of Danvers.
This exciting campus expansion is critical to NEHD’s future, and it has been carefully planned to account for access, proximity to neighboring residents, architectural design and overall compatibility with our development site.
We have worked hard throughout the process to listen to the concerns expressed by the community and the ZBA, and to downsize our vision in response. We appreciate the thoughtful feedback we have received.
On Monday, May 8, we look forward to presenting our finalized proposal to the ZBA for what we hope will be an affirmative vote that allows our campus expansion to move forward and re-affirms the mutual commitment shared between our institution and the town of Danvers.
In that spirit, we would like to thank the community, town planning staff, and ZBA members for their thoughtful consideration.
Chuck Crush,
CEO and Executive Director,
New England Homes for the Deaf