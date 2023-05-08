To the editor:
I attended the Salem mayoral debate. Both nominees articulate well. The issues are virtually the same with a few twists.
What I find reprehensible is both Pangallo and Harrington refusing to acknowledging that while each wants to welcome everyone, including illegal aliens, neither candidate expressed their willingness to stand behind federal law, a body of governance which either man would swear to uphold even at a local level. As I have said, USC Title 8 Sec. 1324a and 1325 defines who may be here and that American businesses can’t hire illegal aliens, pure and simple. Yet both Pangallo and Harrington want to pander to our constituency on the grounds of welcoming all, including people who have no lawful right to be here?
The candidate who prevails would be subject to the oath administered by the City Clerk, which stipulates that the United States Constitution would need to be upheld by the mayor; on the basis of their own articulations that “all would be welcomed to Salem” both gentlemen would be in violation of their oath even before swearing to same. What message does this send to our young people on the issue of law and order?
Russell S. Grand
Salem