To the editor:
I am writing to call attention to the current mayoral candidates’ platform related to protecting our community from COVID-19 spread. In a recently released video of the Steve Dibble engaged in a conversation with a supporter, Mr. Dibble referred to masks, which are scientifically proven to help stop the spread of COVID-19, as “security blankets.” At the same time, Mr. Dibble stated at a mayoral debate this week that although he is vaccinated, he doesn’t think that COVID-19 vaccines should be mandated for public school students.
Combined, these statements strike me as conveying a disregard for protecting Salem residents from the spread of COVID-19. As a Salem resident, Salem Public Schools parent, and professor with students in field placements in Salem Public Schools, I am very concerned about the public health consequences of electing a mayoral candidate who places little value on science-based public health measures.
Megan Schumaker Murphy
Salem