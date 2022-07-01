To the editor:
As a resident of Beverly, and an abutter to the new regional transmission reliability project being constructed under the streets of Salem and Beverly by National Grid, I wanted to share my experience attending the Beverly City Council hearings on the project and its impact. When I inquired about what National Grid was doing to reach its net zero plan by this high voltage pipeline that transmits over 60% fossil fuel-based energy, I was astonished by their lack of accountability. When I asked through my city councilor if they intended to purchase carbon offsets for this $100 million plus project, they suggested that such a measure would be akin to charity.
Carbon offsets are but one measure as to how National Grid is going to reach net zero as a massive corporation.
We must hold these energy providers accountable for their contribution to GHG emissions. They have not paid for the use and extraction of fossil fuels, which has compounded the problem of human induced climate change.
As a result, they are still committed to fossil fuels globally. Most Americans of both political parties realize that we must pay a price for carbon pollution like a carbon fee and dividend approach in order to hold companies like National Grid accountable. And as we just learned in Salem and Beverly, they are not being good environmental stewards. Carbon offsets are not charity, they are one path to a healthier planet.
David Mahood,
Beverly