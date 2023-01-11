To the editor:
Like many of my readers last week, I watched the Monday Night football game (Jan. 2) between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. When Damar Hamlin went down after a routine tackle of an opponent and then stood up only to fall to the turf and lose consciousness, I was stunned. Instinctively, I muted the TV and reached for my wife’s hand and prayed for Damar. Similarly, his teammates as well as his opponents circled up, knelt and prayed as one for him. Perhaps millions around the world did, too. This morning, we continue to pray for our brother as he lies in critical condition in a Cincinnati intensive care unit. The news report is that Damar was a victim of cardiac arrest. May God fully heal him!
Today, I continue to pray for Damar as well as the millions of pre-born babies around the world who will die of cardiac arrest through abortion. Now before you stop reading because I have brought up this painful topic, please give me a chance to state my case.
I am the coordinator of the 40 Days for Life campaign in Beverly, Massachusetts. For those unacquainted with 40 days, please let me introduce you to the reason for our existence. 40 Days for Life is an intensive campaign that focuses on 40 days of prayer and fasting for an end to abortion, peaceful vigil at abortion facilities, and grassroots educational outreach. Since 40 Days for Life began, over 22,000 mothers have chosen life for their children; more than 240 abortion workers have quit their jobs; and over 130 abortion centers where 40 Days for Life vigils have been held have gone out of business. We will fast and pray during this “Spring Campaign 2023” at the entrance to Cummings Center on Elliott Street where women sadly come to end the life of their unborn children. From Feb. 22 until April 2, over 100 volunteers will witness to the inestimable value of human life and pray for an end to abortion.
A special gathering will take place in Beverly this spring and I invite all who prayed for Damar last week to attend. Former Planned Parenthood manager Ramona Trevino, the director of outreach of the peaceful, prayerful, effective 40 Days for Life project, will tell the story of this groundbreaking effort in Beverly on March 22. Trevino will be speaking at 40 Days for Life, Beverly’s “Mid-Point Campaign Celebration” which is set for 7 p.m.
I am tremendously pleased that Ramona will be here to support our 40 Days for Life effort. She’s an energetic, enthusiastic speaker, and we know she will be an inspiration. She reminds us that there are many positive options open to women who find themselves in the situation of an unplanned pregnancy. Our prayers and financial sacrifices on their behalf provide them with a positive way forward. Each abortion stops a beating heart. Let’s all pray for Damar and, while we are at it, let’s pray for an end to abortion.
John J. Kwiatek,
Beverly