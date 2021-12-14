To the editor:
Why The Salem News would even both giving ink to our state's ranking by the Cato Insitute's "Personal and Economic Freedom's" is beyond me. One of the most conservative of libertarian-leaning think tanks, of course we're going to be at odds with everything they stand for. How is that even a surprise. It'd be like Texas acting surprised by being ranked at the bottom by the Economic Policy Institute, which presents itself as an advocate for low- and middle-income working families in the US, and it generally supports left-leaning, pro-union policies."
In any case, though we didn't come out badly in at least few of the Cato rankings, their suggestions that Massachusetts "could improve its fiscal ranking by reducing how much it spends on housing, community development and public welfare assistance" as well as repealing some of our "consumer protection regulations" somewhat speak for themselves. There are always plenty of areas any state can improve upon, but by and large the reason we have the policies we do (nearly all signed off on by Republican governors by the way) is because they work for a broad spectrum of our citizens, while acknowledging that some of them need a little more help to achieve their potential.
Douglas Bowker
Salem