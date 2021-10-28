To the editor:
I am supporting Bukia Chalvire for Peabody councilor at large because she clearly understands the issues that are facing the residents of the city. Her campaign began back in March, she along with her team of volunteers have knocked on 10,000 doors within the City of Peabody. They shared Bukia’s campaign literature and listened to the concerns of the voters. Bukia is the only challenger to the five incumbents. She has worked extremely hard to earn your vote. Please visit her website: kia4peabody.com. Please cast one of your five votes for Bukia Chalvire for councilor at-large. She is No 4 on the ballot. Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 2.
Mike Scarlata
Peabody