To the editor:
Teens all over the nation have to wake up at 7:30 a.m. or earlier to get ready for school. This needs to change because not getting enough sleep in adolescence can lead to mental health issues, physical health issues, and poor attendance or grades.
The CDC says that teens on average need eight to 10 hours of sleep every day in order to maintain good physical and mental health. The CDC also confirms that during puberty, teens don’t become tired until later in the night and need to sleep later into the afternoon. Teens on average don’t begin getting tired until midnight to 1 a.m.
In Salem, the high school start time is 7:45 and assuming students need to prepare for school or take a bus, wake up times range from 7-7:30 a.m., leaving students with less sleep than their body requires for the day. Repeatedly going on day to day without enough sleep can cause depression and anxiety in teens, make grades drop, cause addiction, and affect physical well-being.
The only way to save teens from this issue is to move the school start time later, anywhere from 8:45-9:45 would help all students to be the best they can be. If this change got implemented, the dropout rate could go way down and mental health would look better all across the board.
If you’re a teacher reading this, consider speaking to people who can make this change. If you’re a parent reading this, consider reaching out to the school. Teens deserve a happier and healthier life. Change the school start time!
Aidan O’Loughlin
Salem
Aidan is a student at Salem High School.