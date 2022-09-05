To the editor:
Graduating with a Certificate of Achievement Diploma from the Salem Police Department Citizens Police Academy is a feel good moment. It happened to me last June of this year.
Captain John Burke ran the 10-week program which met every Wednesday evening with presentations from various departments and specialty units. The stories were endless and the takeaway always the same — that law enforcement works very well on the whole. The protocols carried out is for the safety of everyone. We are very fortunate.
The academy offers a thrilling opportunity at the end — a ride (aka ride-along) alongside a police officer in a cruiser. My ride was with Officer Kristina Monk, whose “beat” is South Salem. It was quite surreal to see her carry out protocols involving a drug overdose, a domestic violence situation, a swerving automobile on Canal Street, etc.
Securing a seat in this 10-week program will not disappoint. Thank You Salem Police Department!
Maria Allen,
Salem