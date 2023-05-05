To the editor:
While I can agree there is an ever present need in Beverly for affordable and public housing, there is also the ever present danger of over-development in the wrong places. Allowing developers carte blanche in our city, in the name of progress, is as foolish as trying to save a rundown rat-trap because of some notion of historical note to transient existence. There is no question the downtown block along Cabot Street is in need of revitalizing, but true economic growth can only happen if there is ample facility, namely municipal parking. You cannot attract theater, restaurant, or small business patronage, if there is nowhere to park your vehicle.
A year ago, I attended a ceremony at the First Baptist Church, and had to park my vehicle in the municipal lot behind where Family Dollar used to be. Without that parking lot, I would have had to park somewhere I shouldn’t ought to, or drive around for an hour, hoping we could one day live without the pandemic era outdoor dining taking up most of the on-street parking downtown.
I thank the mayor and the City Council for stepping up to do what is right for our city.
Stephen Cook
Beverly