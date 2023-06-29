To the editor:
Thank you for the in-depth article, “Juneteenth flags fly high over North Shore” (June 21), with the beautiful accompanying photo gallery. I write to thank the North Shore Juneteenth Association, Mayor Pangallo, the City Council, and the donor of the Juneteenth flags (Gary Gill) for a lovely, inspirational ceremony. I also write in follow-up to a letter to the editor stating that the city of Salem should “brush up on flag protocol” (June 22). The city of Salem carried out protocol to the letter. Specifically, 36 U.S. Code Sec. 175(e): “The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.” The U.S. Congress, in the U.S. Code, supports displays like the ones that frequently grace Riley Plaza. Sometimes the 12 shorter flagpoles at Riley Plaza fly U.S. flags, sometimes those 12 fly other flags. The highest, central flagpole always has the U.S. flag. The U.S. flag was not removed from Riley Plaza. I am looking forward to the city’s continued thoughtfulness regarding Riley Plaza flag displays.
Judith Reilly
Salem