To the editor:
As a lifelong resident of Salem who has remained deeply involved and committed to the city, I suggest that it is time that we all step back and reevaluate the direction that we want Salem to follow.
Just to be clear, that although I am a senior citizen, I am not a person who lives in the past and I truly believe the future of the city is bright. But in order to achieve this we must all work together for the good of Salem and not just for the personal agendas of the vocal minority. In other words, leaders in the city whether they be elected or appointed, business leaders or resident leaders, must be able to make their decisions based on facts and be able to politely and justifiably say no to those who are consistently making unreasonable demands on issues that effect all of the residents of Salem, not just them.
As I previously stated, I am not a person who lives in the past, but as a retired Salem police captain and the former head of the traffic division, I have observed over the past five to 10 years an alarming increase in the micromanagement of the police traffic division by both elected and appointed officials.
I may be wrong, but it appears to me that the police traffic division essentially lost its authority over traffic and parking to an appointed traffic and parking director, its appointed commission and the City Council.
It seems many changes have been both proposed and enacted throughout the city with little input from the professionals who travel these streets 24/7. It should also be noted that while some of the changes may be appropriate in certain sections of the city, not all neighborhoods are the same and our elected and appointed leaders need to justify being able to say “no” to unreasonable requests and political pressure.
Finally, to make my point, I would like to point out what I believe is a recent instance of micromanagement by a member of our City Council. One of our councilors seems to believe that prohibiting right on red at all intersections will prevent pedestrian accidents. Although the councilor’s intention may be good, it still goes contrary to both state and federal law, which emphasizes the safe and efficient movement of traffic and pedestrians. Instead of discussing the overall issue of pedestrian safety with the police traffic division and coming up with a plan, a council order was put in for the traffic division to compile a list of all signaled intersections in the city and if they do or do not allow right on red.
Busywork for the Police Department, micromanagement by the councilor, enforcement time wasted with no plan or solution suggested.
Our leaders both elected and appointed represent the people. We must elect and appoint leaders who represent all of the people, not just personal agendas, special interests and the vocal minority.
Robert Callahan,
Retired Salem police captain and member of Park and Recreation Commission, Community Preservation Committee and Retirement Board