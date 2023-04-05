To the editor:
I had a recent experience at the parking lot in front of the Salem YMCA that was exceedingly frustrating. I teach a class at the Y once a week from 10:30-11:25. At 10:25, I fed the meter for one hour. I returned to my car at 11:26 and found a $25 ticket for the one minute I had gone over. I reached out to the Ticket Hearing Officer, asking for leniency and attaching a screenshot of my time clock showing that I had only gone over by the one minute. The response was that the meter had expired — too bad. This ticket cost me my entire paycheck. I also reached out the mayor’s office who didn’t have the courtesy of responding. In fact, this is the second time I’ve written to the mayor and not received any response. My job at the Y enhances the lives of Salem residents but contrary to the mayor’s welcome message on the town website, I have not found your town to be the least bit welcoming to those of us who come here to work.
Lisa Gery,
Marblehead