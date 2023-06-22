To the editor:
The photo in Wednesday’s edition of The Salem News (page 16) depicts a circular of flags displayed at Riley Plaza. Previously displayed all American flags with an American flag in the center surrounded by a number of American flags. All American flags in circular have been removed but the center one. What an insult that is to ones such as me that only understands what our flag really means to us. It would not be an exaggeration to say “holy.” Our flag is a living symbol containing the last breath of life given for our freedom. Everyone has the freedom to live their life because of the lives lost ensuring that you may live your life to your liking. There are some basic rules of protocol when it comes to how it is handled. Number 1: Know the rules. Never remove our flag to display another. Never display another higher. The only exception to this rule is when holding religious services. Never display another flag bigger or higher. Perhaps our new mayor could brush up on “flag protocol.”
Get our flags back where they belong. Have your celebration just never forget you have them because of those who have gone before in the military. They are being nurtured by the Earth.
Kenneth Bonacci,
U.S. Navy veteran,
Salem