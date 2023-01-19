To the editor:
I commend Peabody’s Mayor Bettencourt for setting aside 80 acres near my home rather than relinquishing them to a predatory developer’s wish to build hundreds of homes. It is high time. As an undergraduate at Salem State College during the spring semester of 1988, we were required in an Advanced Writing Class to submit an essay to a local publication. The article “Peabody: Deforestation of a City” appeared as an editorial in the Peabody Times in July 1988. As far back as then I was lobbying for conservation efforts in Peabody as well as the North Shore in general.
Recently placards have appeared on Peabody porches advocating for the cessation of development in Peabody. I claim that this is almost 50 years too late. If Mayor Bettencourt wishes to extend his conservation record, I would recommend that he prohibit the development of housing on Oak Street at the old Elks Lodge, as well as condo construction on Endicott Street. Furthermore, the destruction of so many trees at the Salem Country Club is an additional outrage that should be rectified. The Conservation Commission in Peabody needs to stop being a growing non-entity, and should live up to and embrace its name. In 1988, I argued that the city was at a tipping point in terms of traffic, lack of open land, as well as a diminished quality of life. It has only grown exponentially worse since then.
Philip J. Kowalski,
Peabody