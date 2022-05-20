To the editor:
The news that the North Shore Birth Center is closing (“North Shore Birth Center to close,” May 13) is devastating for women and families across the North Shore and Massachusetts. It is one of the few birthing centers in Massachusetts where low-risk women can receive the type of low-intervention care that studies show lead to better outcomes for women and babies. It is also where many women across their lifespan receive critical gynecological care.
Unfortunately, while the hospital blames staff shortages, they would be able to employ more qualified midwives if they created a place where people feel valued and want to do their very best work. Suppose Beverly Hospital wants to stand out as an option for women to receive care on the North Shore versus commuting into Boston for prenatal and birth care. In that case, they will do everything they can, including improving their working conditions to keep the North Shore Birth Center open.
Most healthcare providers know that women and mothers are the key healthcare decision-makers in their families. Reducing women’s access to the type of prenatal and birth care they desire is a grave mistake for Beverly Hospital and its affiliates.
Emily Broderick
Essex