To the editor:
Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) recently announced its intent to close the North Shore Birth Center (NSBC). As a new parent who gave birth at NSBC, this news was distressing. For 42 years, thousands of parents from our area have received exemplary care at NSBC, where they are empowered to decide how and where they want to give birth. BILH’s decision robs future parents of that choice.
Worse, BILH’s decision is bad policy. For years, policy analysts have encouraged an increased use of midwives in birthing. Last year, the Health Policy Commission noted that midwives deliver “improved patient outcomes and lower spending,” addressing “ongoing equity concerns surrounding birthing.” Nationally, the University of Minnesota School of Public Health recently found a modest increase in the use of midwives could save $4 billion and improve health outcomes, and that midwives “result in fewer preterm births and fewer episiotomies.” The data shows that for low-risk pregnancies, midwives deliver patient-centered care with fewer interventions. Simply, more midwives attending births is a textbook win-win.
BILH’s decision contradicts policy recommendations and common sense. In its announcement, BILH cited staffing shortages, a thin excuse born of a desire to close a freestanding clinic that administrators find inconvenient. BILH must explain why they undervalue the history of the NSBC in our community, disregard the experience of thousands of parents who chose the NSBC, and ignore recommendations that midwives improve care and save money. The data is clear: We need more midwives, not fewer.
Brittany Gomes,
Beverly