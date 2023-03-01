To the editor:
While visiting here in Massachusetts, I was not surprised to read Mr. Brown’s column (“The gun problem”, Feb. 24).
Mr. Brown compares the U.S. to Canada. The population of Canada is 11% that of the U.S., of course they have fewer “gun deaths!” That aside I do feel we (U.S.) do have a higher ratio of firearms deaths, we do have many more guns. We are a country born with the gun; a violent revolution, taming a vast continent with many immigrants coming from many suppressed societies... This all required guns.
Our Constitution guarantees “The Right To Keep And Bear Arms,” it’s there for good reason (not hunting) to give the individual citizen recourse against enemies both domestic and abroad.
Gun safety is another matter. An individual that owns a gun is responsible to learn how to safely handle and store that gun. Many resources are available. We teach driver safety in our schools, why not firearms safety? This would save many lives.
Gun laws? The books are filled with them. Enforce those that really make a difference! Don’t continue to pass “feel good” laws that effect only law-abiding citizens. Don’t pass laws because of what an item “looks like.” For example, the “AR-15”, it’s a semi-automatic rifle, not a machine gun. For your information “AR” does not stand for “assault rifle,” it stands for Armalite Rifle, the company that developed it back in the 1950s.
Shame on Massachusetts (where the Revolution began), you lead the way with such laws!
I live in Maine, we have more reasonable gun laws and a lower crime rate. But, we too must keep our guard up as we also have politicians that pander to an uninformed public.
Warren C. Graumann,
Cumberland Foreside, Maine