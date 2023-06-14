To the editor:
Regarding page A11 of The Salem News, Friday, June 9, shame on you, Mr. Larrabee, shame on you. To minimize the PGA-LIV golf merger as “simply a business deal” reflects the disturbing lack of values that has spread and decayed within our country, thanks to the former “Golfer-in-Chief”. For you to casually say, “This is golf, people. Only golf,” reflects a dangerous mind-set especially in light of the Saudi leadership’s role in the horrific death of a journalist (interestingly not mentioned in your justification). And the idea that you refer to yourself as a journalist (“...Golf has been a major part of my journalistic career...”) makes your views even more appalling.
The fact that you consider “the marriage among the three tours does not mean all that much...” is frightful, only surpassed by your priority on “...the fact is...the Saudi Public Investment Fund (can provide) a bottomless bag of money to bankroll the LIV Tour infinitely.” Actually, the majority of your piece was about the financial factors, and you clearly only see the merger as “sports entertainment business. Nothing more; nothing less.” That statement alone seems to represent a moral compass that believes finances “trump” (pun intended) everything else; finances are more important than anything else- — except golf. Shame on you.
You began your piece with, “A few words, if I may...” No, Mr. Larrabee, you may not. You thought it would be clever to say, “...To follow the media madness about the sudden, earth-shaking news (about the merger) announced on the anniversary of D-Day.” You cemented your misguided priorities by any mention of D-Day within your golf rhetoric. D-Day is one of the quintessential examples of patriotism. Any link (pun intended) with a discussion of LIV is an insult to the honor shown on that day.
Shame on you, Mr. Larrabee, shame on you.
MaryBeth Wing
Ipswich