To the editor: Dear Mayor Cahill: On this past Saturday morning (April 2), I quickly ran through Pete’s Park finishing a late morning run before I headed to work. When I got to the park, I saw many teenagers attempting to get a basketball game organized and started. I was literally filled with joy at this initiative and wished I had time to stop, watch, and cheer. I just learned last night how the Saturday morning event unfolded.
I live a few doors down from the park and visit the park often with my children. We use the park frequently and I’m always thrilled when the park is full of activity. In the midst of COVID, this beautiful park lay dormant for months. I desperately missed the activity and what it signified – an active park means that children are outside, playing together and not on a screen; a quiet park means the opposite.
Saturday morning, I was rushing to get to work at the hospital where I work as a pediatric ER physician. When I arrived at work, I rounded on a couple teen psychiatric patients and initiated evaluation of another. In total, I was overseeing the care of six psychiatric patients all awaiting in-patient placement, a process that takes days or weeks. This is not what I thought I would be doing 15 years ago when I started working in the ER, but it has become the norm at the small community hospital where I work. The rate of ER visits for teen psychiatric evaluations had been rising alarmingly since the introduction of the “smart” phones/devices over the last decade. However, over the last two years, the numbers have exploded. For pediatricians in the ER, COVID has meant psychiatric disaster – but, of course, the virus did not directly cause mental illness to these young members of our community, rather our societal reaction to the virus did.
These teens whom I saw playing basketball on Saturday morning were outside at 10 a.m. (do you know what most teen boys are doing then??!); were organizing themselves into teams and had a tournament planned for lots of players (demonstrating executive skills, responsibility); were using a community park (thus enlivening the entire neighborhood); were playing a game together (exercising to boost both physical and mental health). I literally cannot think of something that would make me happier as a parent of two teens (ages 14 and 16).
I found out from my two younger boys that they had actually gleefully watched these young men play basketball the prior week. I am grateful that my sons (ages 8 and 10) had the chance to watch them play and see what teens can pull together for themselves.
Not only do I sincerely welcome these boys back to our park, but I salute them for their efforts. I wish more teens took such an initiative. I am honestly embarrassed and shocked by the action of the city for kicking them out of the park in such an abrupt manner. I wish I hadn’t been in such a rush on Saturday and had stopped to talk with the man taking photos of the boys and who I presume reported the event to the town. I would have articulated to him why these teens were doing something so positive for themselves, for our neighborhood and for the town.
Please return to Pete’s Park, boys! Your presence is welcome and a blessing!
Kerry Pound, MD Beverly