To the editor: With the closing of Danvers Hardware, the North Shore in general and Danvers in particular has lost a community gem. This is an end of an era of service for home or business, work or play and embarrassingly simple to over-the-top complex projects.
The Sands family in general and Mark Fain in particular have been there to assist our family and provide us with product advice above and beyond what is generally available.
We wish you much luck in your future plans knowing that the establishment and business the Danvers Hardware family started and conducted provided so much goodwill and comfort for many years.
You and those wonderful wooden floors will be surely missed.
Sam and JL Foster Danvers/Beverly