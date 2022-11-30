To the editor:
Salem State University made an announcement about the transformation of the Bates Complex into utilization to house the homeless and migrant families who are homeless. Enviable? Most certainly. Its approach to the community? Somewhat opaque and way too many unanswered questions. This is surprising given the university’s longstanding policy as a good neighbor to its abutters.
Will this housing be available for both migrants who have been vetted legally as well as those who are undocumented? Nobody knows. This seems very paradoxical given its role as an institutional educator to teach its students about laws and protocol. It does not allow any cannabis on campus due to its receipt of federal funding, but potentially it might allow illegal aliens to shelter in place while still receiving federal funding? Does this not seem contradictory in purpose?
United States Code Title 8, Sections 1324a and 1325 explicitly prohibit the presence of undocumented individuals in our country unless vetted by an immigration officer. In addition, what is Salem State hoping to gain apart from popular humanitarianism by enabling this to happen, especially when it is almost nigh impossible for illegal aliens to secure work legitimately when American companies are prohibited from hiring anyone in the country illegally.
Thus far the university has refused to host a forum for neighbors and abutters to pose their questions and concerns to the administration. I think we as residents who live near the campus should be provided that right, or scrap the program until this happens.
Russell S. Grand
Salem