To the editor: As a Salem resident and downtown business owner, my concern relating to the redevelopment of Shetland Park is the urgent need not to add more car traffic to this area of town.
Traffic and parking are already difficult during the summer, especially so on the weekends, and that goes triple for October.
The only available lots, the garage at Derby and Congress and the Pickering Wharf lot, both fill up at these times. At rush hour every day, there is already a long line of northbound traffic at Derby and Congress, and it takes multiple light cycles to get through. Imagine if there were 700 more cars from 500 new units trying to get in out of Shetland Park each day! Adding that many cars to this neighborhood will gridlock the waterfront and downtown twice a day, for the foreseeable future. Lafayette and Derby, Lafayette and Harbor, and Riley Plaza will be paralyzed morning and night.
While the Shetland Park property has space for hundreds of housing units, the surrounding roads cannot support any significant increase in car traffic. The roads cannot be widened, it is a 15-minute walk to the commuter rail, and it is unrealistic to think that any hodge-podge of shuttles and buses can dissuade people from owning, driving and parking cars.
It is critical for everyone who lives or works downtown — not just Point residents — that any future development at Shetland Park takes traffic impacts into consideration.
Michael Rutstein Salem