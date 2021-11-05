To the editor:
Beverly should be proud of itself. We just completed a City Council at-large race with five outstanding candidates. There are now two new city councilors – Hannah Bowen and Brendan Sweeney. I had the privilege of getting to know their personal stories and their political viewpoints during the 2021 election season. They represent a broad view of political viewpoints and life experiences. We had a campaign with no personal attacks, unlike surrounding communities. Please join me in wishing them luck starting in 2022. They will need our help.
On a personal note, I would like to thank all of you who supported my campaign for Beverly councilor at-large.
I met so many wonderful people including our present ward councilors, Julie Flowers, School Committee members, campaign workers, and the mayoral candidates. Today Beverly stands tall.
Keep being involved and make our city the best place it can be. Go Beverly!
Richard Tabbut
Beverly