To the editor:
The criticism recently made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, of the use of electrically powered vehicles, as advocated by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, rather than those which are powered by internal combustion engines is ridiculous. There is no way in which a driver can be “emasculated” by driving an electrically powered vehicle, rather than the way in which he (or she) had driven a conventional, gasoline powered vehicle.
The only tenuous connection that I can imagine is that Rep. Greene regards the exhaust pipe from a gasoline engine to be a phallic symbol, which all electrically powered vehicles would lack, as a great benefit to our environment. Using this metaphor of an organ which plays a seminal role in life is totally contradictory. This makes this statement of her criticism entirely asinine, emphasizing her ignorance.
Edward P. McMorrow,
Beverly